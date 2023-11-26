Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hamas

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Nazi organization, on Sunday, announced the martyrdom of four of its leaders in the Gaza Strip during “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” Al Quds reported. The group issued a statement saying, “We are mourning the martyr commander Ahmed Al-Ghandour (Abu Anas), member of the Military Council and commander of the Northern Brigade, and the martyr leaders Wael Rajab, Raafat Salman, and Ayman Siam.”

Al-Ghandour was the right-hand man of Ahmed Ja’abri, the commander of the military wing of Hamas, and was considered number 2 in the military leadership of Hamas. Together with Ja’abri, he represented the hawkish faction led by Hamas which opposed pacification with Fatah. He encouraged Hamas terrorists to attack Fatah members, and pushed for a gradual renewal of the attacks against Israel. Al-Ghandour was instrumental in the Hamas takeover of the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian Authority in 2006. His name was also linked to the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Al-Ghandour was the authority to approve terrorist attacks by members of the Popular Resistance Committees, together with Muhammad Darmoosh, the head of the resistance committees.

The Hamas announcement said the four martyrs “rose to positions of heroism and honor in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, and we pledged to Allah that we will continue on their path and their blood would be a light for the mujahideen and a fire against the occupiers.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades did not specify the time of the martyrdom of its leaders or any details about their killing. According to the IDF, the attack took place at the beginning of November, and since then the four senior officials have been incommunicado.

About two weeks ago, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement to the media that the army attacked two underground compounds, where senior Hamas commanders were staying. This was a dramatic achievement by Israel and an attack on a very important person in the political bureau of Hamas and one of the senior members of its military wing.

