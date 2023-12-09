Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

As part of the Nahal Brigade’s activity in Jabaliya, troops of the 931st Battalion launched a targeted strike on a group of buildings after receiving intelligence on the presence of Hamas terrorists and weaponry in the structures.

The terrorists had set up an ambush in the same area, preparing to attack Israeli forces as they passed through the central traffic route.

Advertisement





IDF soldiers, however, flanked the enemy through one of the alleys, surprising them and firing at the terrorists. The terrorists fired back and threw grenades, and the firefight continued until the terrorists were eliminated.

Over the past several days additional terrorists were eliminated in the same area by troops from the 931st Battalion, uncovering weaponry and terrorist infrastructure. Several terrorists were also eliminated by tank fire and by IAF UAVs.

Also, “Yahalom” combat engineering unit’s special forces carried out focused raids in Jabalya as well, based on intelligence about terrorists in the area.

After spotting suspicious movement in one of the buildings, the troops opened fire, then entered the building and began to search.

During their search Israeli forces spotted two terrorists who opened fire and hurled a grenade in their direction. Israeli forces returned fire and eliminated the terrorists.

“The current stage of fighting involves intense fighting on the ground. Our forces are operating in the heart of Hamas’ strongholds, simultaneously operating in both the south and the north of the Gaza Strip – in Jabalya, Shuja’iyya, and in the Khan Younis area,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said late Friday in a briefing.

“The forces are operating professionally and courageously in complex areas that are laden with many explosives. We are conducting fierce battles with Hamas terrorists that are hiding underground but are emerging from the tunnels due to our forces’ operations, leading to battles and to the killing of terrorists.”