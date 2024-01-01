Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Two terrorists, one from Hamas and the other from Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both interrogated by Unit 504 of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, revealed how Hamas exploits civilians and civilian areas in the Gaza Strip for its terrorist activity.

Zohadi Ali Zahadi Shahin, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative from the group’s Gaza Brigade, admitted that despite his objections, a cousin who was a Hamas operative fired rockets from his adjoining property.

Shain also said that a Hamas operative planted a bomb next to his apartment ((at first claiming the incident happened to a “neighbor”) where his children were staying, also against his objections.

“If you don’t like it then get out of here,” the Hamas operative told him. “It’s none of your business.”

“How is it none of my business?” the PIJ operative asked him. “These are my children; it’s not okay.”

In response, the Hamas operative warned him, “This is the explosive. I will plant it even if you don’t like it — and I’ll even put it between you and your wife.” The Hamas operative then pulled out a gun and shot the homeowner in the leg.

Muhammad Darwish Amara, a Hamas operative in the group’s Shati Battalion, admitted during his questioning that Hamas stopped Gazans who tried to move southwards to Rafah and transferred them instead to the Shifa Hospital.

At the hospital, the terrorists stayed underground, but when they realized that the IDF was coming to the hospital, they went up to the ground floor where civilians were staying, and embedded themselves therein, despite the objections of the civilians sheltering there.