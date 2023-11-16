Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces announced Thursday that its military forces have seized Gaza’s port from the Hamas terrorist organization.

“In the past few days, in a joint operation, soldiers of the 188th Armored Brigade, and Flotilla 13 (“Shayetet 13”), took operational control of the Gaza harbor, which was controlled by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF said.

Listen as the command is given the the soldiers by the 188th Armored Brigade Commanding Officer, COL Or Vollozinsky.

“In the operation, in which soldiers of the Combat Engineering Corps and the Air Force also participated, 10 terror tunnel shafts and four structures used for terror were destroyed, and 10 terrorists were killed. All buildings in the harbor area were cleared.”

Hamas was using the harbor as a training facility for its naval commando forces for planning and executing naval terror attacks, the IDF said.

“Under the guise of a civilian harbor, Hamas used the area for training and carrying out terror attacks, all the while using civilian and Gaza harbor police vessels.”