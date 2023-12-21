Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/FLASH90

Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi on Thursday published an op-ed in the London-based Arabic-language daily Elaph headlined, “The Iron Swords War and the Day That Follows.”

Elaph’s editors noted that “what is striking in the words of the head of the Israeli National Security Council is his talk about the post-war phase in Gaza. These statements contradict what the pillars of the right-wing government and right-wing pressure groups are accustomed to announcing, as these groups focus their media positions on the ongoing war and how to eliminate terrorism, and oppose any settlement with the Palestinians, or just the idea of dialogue with them.”

They also noted: “Elaph published this article by the head of the National Security Council in Israel after he approached us, following the freedom of opinion and paving the way for all opinions that do not conflict with basic life values and do not call for violence, and for different opinions to be heard with transparency and clarity.”

YOU PROBABLY WON’T BELIEVE ANYTHING I SAY

After a lengthy reference to the war crimes of Hamas terrorists on October 7, Hanegbi writes: “Unlike our enemies, we have no intention of hiding the truth, lying to ourselves and the world, or pretending to mislead people. Our enemies feed you, citizens across the Arab world, with lies and fake news over and over again. They claim that Israel is committing genocide and randomly targeting innocent people. They even claim that there aren’t and have never been tunnels for military purposes under hospitals, schools, and civilian buildings, and they claim that we are the ones who killed the participants in the music festival that was held near our border with Gaza.

“The sad thing is that many of you tend to believe these lies. What causes us even more regret is that even if we took each of you to see with your own eyes what Hamas did in Gaza, many of you would still believe that the “Zionist enemy” is lying. I suggest you wake up and see reality as it is.

“And let’s be honest and speak frankly.

“The war against Hamas was imposed on Israel in the wake of the brutal massacre of our citizens, and it was not our choice.

“Indeed, war is a cruel thing. Since the IDF began its operations against Hamas by air, sea, and land, uninvolved Palestinian residents have also been killed and wounded.

“Unfortunately, this cannot be avoided, and, likely, civilians will also be injured during the later stages of the war.

“However, Israel has done and continues to do everything in its power to avoid harming innocent people.

“Unlike Hamas, which spent many years building tunnels instead of shelters for its citizens, and even placed responsibility for the fate of Gazan civilians on the United Nations (Musa Abu Marzouk, October 31, 2023), we worked tirelessly to allow civilians to leave the combat zones, and we worked to evacuate hospitals and buildings in residential areas, and we created safe areas for hundreds of thousands of displaced people from the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

“We have allowed thousands of tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as providing shelter, clean water, and basic supplies.”

REALITY OF LIFE UNDER HAMAS IN GAZA

“Over the past two decades, the miserable residents of the Gaza Strip have been victims of a bloody and brutal terrorist organization. Hamas leaders did not provide any means to bend the people of Gaza to their will, and instead of making the Strip a pearl on the shore of the Mediterranean, they made it the crowded, poor, and miserable place it is today.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars have reached Gaza, but not the people who need it. Instead, Hamas invested in the industry of terrorism and death: in paving hundreds of kilometers of lined tunnels, financing factories that produce missiles and explosive devices, and paying the salaries of men who were incited and trained from morning until night to kill Jews in their beds and kidnap children from their cribs.

“Yes, this war will be long, brutal and painful. And Israel will win. We have no other choice, and we will not compromise the safety of our citizens. We will fight with courage and strength against all our enemies. Those who thought we were afraid were wrong, and those who claimed that we are a country weaker than a spider’s web were wrong. Our best sons and daughters are ready these days to sacrifice their lives for the security of their country out of complete unity and solidarity.”

WHAT ABOUT THE DAY AFTER THE VICTORY OVER HAMAS?

“First and foremost, it is important to create a better world for our children and the Palestinian children living in the Gaza Strip. They deserve to live a dignified and free life, without the terror and fear of a cruel and bloodthirsty dictatorship.

“We are committed not only to liberating the citizens of Israel from fear and terrorism but to ensuring that the two million Palestinians in Gaza will look to the future with great hope.

“Second, together with the civilian moderate forces in the Palestinian arena, the people of Gaza, and with our partners in the international community and among the countries of the region, we will look at how to reconstruct and rebuild the Strip. A combination of regional and international forces will be needed to create a new reality in the sector.

“Third, I would like to make clear that beyond the desire to ensure the security of our citizens, which we will never give up, Israel has no interest in controlling the civil affairs of the Gaza Strip. This will require a moderate Palestinian governing body that enjoys broad popular support and legitimacy. It is not for us to determine who will this body be.

“Israel is aware of the desire of the international community and the countries of the region to integrate the Palestinian Authority the day after Hamas, and we make it clear that the matter will require a fundamental reform of the Palestinian Authority, which will focus on recognizing its duty to raise the young generation in Gaza, Ramallah, Jenin, and Jericho, with the values of moderation and tolerance, without incitement to violence against Israel.

“In its current form, the Palestinian Authority finds it difficult to follow these values, and it will require a great effort and assistance from the international community as well as from the countries of the region, and we are ready for this effort.

“Finally, on the issue of Iran, Hezbollah, and the axis of evil led by them, I will clarify that although Israel is focusing on the war to eliminate Hamas, we advise Hezbollah and its Iranian masters not to make mistakes. We are also patient, and know how to wait for favorable circumstances; this is my sincere promise, on behalf of the people and government of Israel.”