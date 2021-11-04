Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Several senior activists in the PA’s resistance committees arrived on Wednesday outside the fence of the Jewish settlement of Nokdim south of Bethlehem in the northern Judean Mountains accompanied by Teddy Ceke, the head of the South African liaison office in Israel (South Africa withdrew its Ambassador to Israel indefinitely on May 14, 2018, and in April 2019 downgraded its mission in Ramat Gan to a liaison office), Channel 20 reported Wednesday night.

במהלך אירוע מסיק הגיע שגריר דרום אפריקה ביחד עם ערבים, חלקם מוכרים ומשתתפים בפרובוקציות נגד הצבא, ודרש מקצין צה”ל לאפשר להם להתקרב ליישוב נוקדים תוך שימוש בחסינותו הדיפלומטית. באירוע נעצר פעיל רש”פ מוכר כל הפרטים>> https://t.co/JZN3aNpFyd pic.twitter.com/KI3itfWfPQ — שיראל ללום?? (@shirellaloom) November 3, 2021

Ceke demanded that the Arab officials be allowed to accompany him inside the community of Nokdim, citing his diplomatic immunity. IDF forces that arrived at the scene demanded that the PA operatives leave the scene because their presence on the grounds posed a security risk to the community.

The Arabs refused to budge and the soldiers arrested Munter Amira, a known provocateur who confronted the soldiers.

Amira is the right hand of Walid Assaf, the PA Minister for the Fight against Fences and Settlements (it’s a thing), and was responsible for many violent incidents in Judea and Samaria in recent years. Only last month, Amira was involved in confrontations with IDF soldiers near the settlements of Rechelim and Eviatar, when on both occasions he took advantage of the protected olive harvest to reach the parameter fences.