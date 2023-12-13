Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot courtesy of Elad Simchayoff

The Israeli embassy in the UK has accused the advertising firm London Lites of “aiding terrorists” by canceling a campaign focused on hostage awareness, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

London Lites, which boasts of providing “high quality, cost-effective, digital out-of-home screens in must-have Central London locations,” with “41 premium LED screens,” abruptly terminated after only six days, a two-week deal to run the campaign on billboards in 10 sites across the city, including Brick Lane in east London, White City in north-west London, and Bermondsey in south London.

London Lites cited an “unusual” surge in complaints from the public as the reason for the cancelation. The campaign was funded by the Israeli embassy and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The decision to abort the campaign followed discussions with the Metropolitan Police about “community safety,” which likely translates into pro-Hamas activists threatening to destroy the ad company’s “premium LED screens.”

London Lites emailed the embassy and the forum an explanation saying, “In response to an unusual volume of complaints from the public, we have made the exceptional decision to withdraw your advertisement with immediate effect. While we are strong advocates of freedom of speech and endeavor to minimize censorship, we acknowledge the remarkable level of reaction these posters have elicited.

“Our primary objective is not to provoke or distress our audience, and thus, we deemed the removal of the posters appropriate. We trust you appreciate that this decision was highly challenging, and we value your understanding and support. We sincerely apologize for this disruption.”

Needless to say, the embassy was irate and issued a statement saying, “We regret that the London Lites company caved to the threats of an extreme minority in the UK, which forcefully tries to limit freedom of expression. The embassy is considering further steps against the company.

“The embassy will continue to raise awareness for the 137 Israeli hostages that remain as hostages by Hamas in Gaza. There should be nothing controversial about raising awareness for innocent civilians being held hostage by a terror organization. This is a humanitarian cause.

“This breach of contract plays into the hands of terrorists by actively ignoring the war crimes of Hamas and also by succumbing to intimidation and threats in London.”

It appears that, once again, the extremist Islamists have succeeded in using their age-old appeal to the liberal West that if you criticize us, we will kill you and destroy your property. This “Mohammedan argument” has been used successfully since roughly the seventh century. Folks who refuse to embrace it are known as “Islamophobes.”