Parents are the ones to decide whether their young children should receive the new pediatric dose of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to Health Ministry Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Price.

According to the public health official, “What is important is that every parent will make the decision for their child, relying on the statistics that we provide.

“As we have said all along, there is no attempt to force or to compel – rather to provide all of the data so that every parent can make the right decision for their child,” she said.

Alroy-Price made the statement during a live-streamed hearing on whether to approve the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric dose for children ages 5-11. The hearing was aired live on public television and on social media platforms.

Last week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pediatric vaccine. City-run clinics in New York City and in New Jersey are already administering the shots to children, with parental/guardian consent.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio told parents they will receive $100 for each child vaccinated at a city-run inoculation site. Walk-ins are accepted, as well as those with appointments.

BREAKING NEW$: Kids ages 5-11 are eligible to get the $100 vaccine incentive when they get the #COVID19 vaccine at a City-run site! ➡️ https://t.co/tgaFXTZW61 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 4, 2021

“Everyone can use a little more money around the holidays,” he said, “but most importantly we want our kids and our families to be safe.”

Israel is expected to approve the children’s COVID-19 vaccine as well, as a follow up to the American decision.