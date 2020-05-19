Photo Credit: IDF

Ola Sergatchov, Yael Ben Arie, Sagit Manor, Yuval Lazar, Nadia Malinoff-Kan, Dr. Dorit Dor and Sigalit Shavit made the annual list of Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity, a powerful display of Israeli supremacy in the field.

The Software Report announced its Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity of 2020 last week after hundreds of women were nominated in this year’s process.

Ben Arie is Vice-President of R&D at SafeBreach and General Manager of SafeBreach Israel.

A military pilot, she served in the Israeli Air Force as Operations Officer in a combat squadron. Known for her expertise in cybersecurity, complex cloud applications, big data and machine learning, she is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, Software Report said.

Manor is the Chief Executive Officer at Nyotron, a Herzliya-based cybersecurity company.

Sergatchov, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Guardicore, is an Ultra-Orthodox woman described by Software Report as a “seasoned cybersecurity executive.”

“With over 18 years of experience in the industry, Ola has a unique mix of technical skills, strategic experience, and an understanding of the services industry,” Software Report said.

In addition to her professional work, Ola works to promote Ultra-Orthodox women in high-tech by encouraging them to acquire an education, and by addressing concerns they have through her personal example.

Lazar is a top security researcher at the Petah Tikvah-based Pcysys and leads the Israeli startup’s research and development in the fight against malicious hackers.

Lazar’s expertise originates from the four years she spent in the IDF’s famed 8200 intelligence unit, where she began as an intelligence analyst before spearheading cyber operations vital to Israeli security as a network security researcher.

Determined to play a key role in balancing the gender-disparity in tech, Lazar dedicates her free time to teach young girls about cybersecurity and computer science.

Malinoff-Kan is Chief Operating Officer at the Tel Aviv cybersecurity startup Intezer.

She is also a mentor at Gvahim, a non-profit organization that provides highly skilled immigrants and returning citizens with the tools to build a successful career in Israel.

Dor is the Vice President of Products at Check Point. She holds a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in computer science from Tel-Aviv University. In 1993, she won the Israel National Defense Prize.

Shavit is the Global Chief Information Technology Officer at CyberArk, which serves more than 4,400 businesses globally.

Israel is considered a world leader in the cybersecurity business, and approximately 25 percent of all global investments in cybersecurity go to Israel.

Cybersecurity Ventures, a leading internet cyber-security magazine, in November ranked Israel second in the world in the number of promising cyber-security firms, as 18 of the “Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies To Watch In 2020” are based in Israel.

Israel has developed advanced security protocols, as cyber-attacks on Israel have risen exponentially in the past several years, reaching up to two million attacks against crucial Israeli infrastructure on a daily basis.

Israel’s rise as one of the world’s leaders in cybersecurity has been boosted by cooperation between the military, government, education and private sectors, a level of partnership unmatched in the Western world.