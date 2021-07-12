Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The seventh conference of the Global Forum to Combat Antisemitism: “Collective Efforts for Collective Impact” will open Tuesday evening at Israel’s Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem with Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivering the opening address.

The event is the largest of its kind dedicated to fighting Jew-hatred. It focuses on the recent rise of antisemitism around the world, the torrent of anti-Jewish hate that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges posed by the growing prevalence of online/social media bigotry.

Advertisement



Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Israel’s Diaspora Minister, Nachman Shai will also both be present for the ceremonies and will both speak during the conference.

The Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism (GFCA), organized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the Diaspora Ministry, is the premier biennial gathering for assessing the state of antisemitism globally, and formulating effective forms of societal and governmental response.

The GFCA is comprised of a coalition of public figures, political leaders, heads of civil society, clergy, journalists, diplomats, educators and concerned citizens dedicated to the advance of tolerance towards the other in public life and the defeat of Antisemitism and other forms of racial and ethnic hatred.

It serves as an important meeting place for exchange of knowledge and for formulating the global work plan for combatting antisemitism.

On Wednesday, (July 14) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will deliver the keynote address to the conference plenum.

The conference is scheduled to end Thursday, July 15.

The Global Forum to Combat Antisemitism was established in 2007 with the aim of bringing together all those involved in the fight against antisemitism around the world.

The forum is the main international platform for formulating policy recommendations and practical actions to combat antisemitism. The Forum also analyzes the different aspects of antisemitism as well as its changing face.

This year, the forum will be held in a “hybrid” form with the participation in Jerusalem of 180 guests from around the world, as well as hundreds more who will join virtually.

The conference will present a picture of the state of antisemitism in the world, with an emphasis on its presence on social networks and the alarming increase in antisemitism following “Operation Guardian of the Wall”.

The aim of the conference is to create an active work plan for a coordinated fight against antisemitism in the world.