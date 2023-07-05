Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Israel has announced plans to build a cable beneath the waves of the Mediterranean Sea that will connect the Jewish State to electricity grids in Europe.

The project is expected to foster greater cooperation between Israel and its European counterparts while strengthening Israel’s energy security and the interconnections between electricity grids across the Mediterranean region.

Israel’s Energy Ministry said the planned 93-mile (150-kilometer) cable will carry electricity from solar energy farms in the Negev to cities in the center and north of the country, with a link to energy grids in Greece and Cyprus.

The project is part of a strategic plan to connect Israel to energy grids in Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf states, which Israel’s National Planning and Building Council has begun to advance, Energy Minister Israel Katz noted.

“As the plan moves forward, it will not only facilitate the transfer of clean energy but also open up avenues for closer cooperation and mutual benefits among participating countries,” Katz said.