Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told IDF company commanders and soldiers Monday that “total victory is essential” because it ensures the security of the State of Israel – and the future of diplomatic ties.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a visit to the 8104th Battalion of the 179th Brigade at the IDF Armored Corps memorial at Latrun, where he spoke with battalion’s company commanders, led by IDF Chief Armored Officer Brig.-Gen. Ohad Maor.

Advertisement





Netanyahu was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, IDF Chief Armored Officer Brig.-Gen. Ohad Maor and 179th Brigade Commander Col. Itzik Alfasi.

The prime minister, who was briefed on the activity of the battalion since the outbreak of the war, also met with the battalion’s commanders and soldiers and visited the memorial for fallen soldiers of the IDF Armored Corps.

“I told your commanders that several days ago, I received a cap with two words on it: ‘Total victory.’ This is the essence of our policy – total victory over Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“Total victory is essential because it ensures the security of Israel. Total victory is the only way in which we can ensure additional historic peace agreements which await.

“Total victory will strike a mortal blow against the axis of evil: Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis and – of course – Hamas.

Therefore, there is no substitute for total victory. One need only to think of what would happen without total victory: The displaced will not return, the next massacre will only be a matter of time and Iran, Hezbollah and others will simply celebrate here and destroy the Middle East; therefore, there is no substitute for total victory,” he emphasized.

Up to this point, the IDF has destroyed 18 of the 24 Hamas battalions in Gaza, and has either killed or wounded more than half of the terror group’s fighters.

“We are engaged in active demilitarization by conducting raids against the remaining terrorists and we are destroying the underground networks. We are on the way to total victory and I want to tell you that we are committed to it and will not give up on it.

“We will not stop the war without achieving this goal of total victory, which will restore security to both the south and the north.”