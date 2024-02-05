Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a briefing with Israeli media Monday night that when the war ends, there will be no Israeli civilian control in Gaza, and Hamas terrorists will either surrender or die.



Military operations involve political actions as well, he noted, adding that “only the establishment of an alternative government will ensure the end of Hamas’ rule.

Advertisement





“Let me again be clear: at the end of the war, Hamas will no longer control Gaza, Israeli civilian control will not exist in the Strip, and the IDF will retain complete freedom to operate militarily,” Gallant said.

“This is the time to make the right decisions so that we can meet the political goals that we set, and enable an exit to a new setting in which it will be possible to expand the circle of peace over the circle terror.”

The IDF is continuing its integrated operations with ground forces, air force and navy forces working together to eliminate the terrorist group’s military and administrative capabilities, while also continuing to search intensively for the hostages they are holding.

“Eighteen Hamas battalions have been disbanded and no longer function as combatant military frameworks,” Gallant said. “About half of the Hamas terrorists are dead or seriously wounded … This ground operation is one of the most complex and complicated in the history of wars; 110 abductees have been returned so far.

“We are continuing the pressure to return all the abductees remaining in the hands of Hamas, and we will also reach places we have not yet fought in, including Rafah,” Gallant said.

“The end of every terrorist in Rafah will be the end of those in Khan Younis and Gaza: surrender or death.”