A student has been wounded in a terror-shooting at the Rauta Hesder yeshiva in the community of Carmel, which is in the Mount Hebron region. The attack happened just after 9 PM on Thursday evening. The community’s rapid response team (Kitat Konenut) was activated.

פגיעת הקליע בחלון הישיבה בפיגוע הירי בישוב כרמל הר חברון pic.twitter.com/skI53JW06j — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 15, 2022

MDA reports that the young man was shot in the upper body, and following emergency treatment to stop the bleeding is conscious and stable.

תמונות נוספות מפיגוע הירי בישיבה בהר חברון, צילום דוברות הר חברון https://t.co/5M4nMhVjxY pic.twitter.com/DaFxK4nglv — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 15, 2022

At this point, it is unclear if there are one or two terrorists, but reports from Arab sources indicate there are two terrorists. The terrorist also opened fire on a car approximately a half-kilometer away from the community.

The earlier unconfirmed report that the terrorist was neutralized was incorrect. No terrorist has been neutralized at this point. It now appears that the terrorist shot into the yeshiva from outside the security fence. There is a bullethole in a window of the school.

Residents have been ordered to stay inside and lock their doors and windows.

Details to follow.