Ironman announced on Wednesday that it added a brand-new event to its 2021 race calendar — a Tveria triathlon scheduled for November 12, 2021. This first Ironman event taking place in Israel will be independently organized and operated locally by the Tel-Aviv-based licensee Comtecgroup.

“As the local organizers, it is a dream come true to bring an Ironman 70.3 event to Israel,” said Comtecgroup founder & CEO Daniel Benaim. “Our country has become a favorite destination for multiple, very successful sports events, and we are looking forward to adding many more.”

The Ironman Triathlon is a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a 26.22-mile marathon run, raced in that order.

The “70.3” in Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman, refers to the total distance in miles covered in the race, consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run. The Ironman 70.3 Tveria athletes will swim in the Kinneret, cycle through the historical hillside, and run in the footsteps of ancient historical sites.

Stefan Petschnig, Managing Director of Ironman Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said: “Tiberias and Israel have welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to add Israel as a racing destination for Ironman 70.3 athletes. Israel has an active and passionate triathlon community, and we look forward to racing in this historic landscape and city.”

Minister of Culture and Sport Hili Tropper said: “It is most exciting to see how Israel has been able to position itself on the global stage when it comes to hosting international sporting events, including the Giro d’Italia, the Judo Grand Slam, and now an Ironman 70.3 triathlon. These are wonderful opportunities for our own sports enthusiasts and athletes from around the globe. We will continue to support initiatives that bring international sporting events to Israel.”

Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov said: “Ironman and Ironman 70.3 athletes receive worldwide recognition, and we are looking forward to welcoming them to our country to experience the best hospitality Israelis can offer. I welcome the decision to name Israel as a new race destination. I am well aware of how much the city of Tveria and the state of Israel can gain from hosting well-known international sports competitions from both an athletic and economic perspective.”

The 2021 Ironman 70.3 Tveria triathlon will offer 40 qualifying slots for the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship on December 10-11, 2022, in Taupō, New Zealand.