Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

A 26-year-old suspect from southern Israel was arrested Saturday night in connection with a death threat sent Friday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The suspect was taken to the offices of the Israel Police Cyber Unit Lahav 433 for questioning, according to a joint statement by Israel Police and the Shin Bet.

Advertisement





The suspect is being arraigned at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court, with police requesting an extension of his remand.

The threat came in a letter that was left on the grave of the prime minister’s older brother Yoni at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Yoni Netanyahu died while leading the July 4, 1976, rescue of Jewish hostages at Entebbe Airport in Uganda.

In the letter, the writer warned Netanyahu, “This is a threat of the first level; a red alert level.”

The prime minister and his brother Ido had visited their brother Yoni’s grave earlier in the week to mark the anniversary of his passing.