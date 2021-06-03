Photo Credit: Yoav Weiss / IAI

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has confirmed its interest in cooperating with NIOA’s Australian Missile Corporation to fulfill the Australian government’s vision of developing sovereign Australian defense capabilities.

Both companies believe that the joint capabilities are synergetic and the joint effort will provide leading innovative local solutions for the benefit of Australian industries.

IAI is a world-leading aerospace and defense company innovating and delivering state-of-the-art technology in space, air, land, naval, cyber, and homeland security for defense and commercial markets. With decades of combat-proven experience, IAI provides customers with cutting-edge solutions, tailor-made to the unique challenges they face. These include satellites, UAVs, missiles, intelligence solutions, weapon systems, air defense systems, robotic systems, radars, business jets, aerostructures, and more.

NIOA was founded in regional Queensland in 1973 and is the largest Australian owned weapons and munitions Prime Contractor. Committed to the development of Australian sovereign capability, NIOA is investing $130 million in domestic munitions and explosives manufacturing over the next five years, including a $60 million artillery shell forging plant in Maryborough Queensland with joint-venture partner Rheinmetall Waffe Munitions, an upgrade of the Commonwealth’s Government-owned Benalla munitions plant in Victoria and an $11m expansion of its Brisbane warehouse and distribution facility.

Robert Nioa, CEO of NIOA and the Australian Missile Corporation, welcomed the support from IAI, saying, “Working with highly capable organizations such as IAI is critical to the success of the Commonwealth’s sovereign guided weapons enterprise. We welcome any opportunity to bring leading technologies to Australia to enhance the capability of the Australian Defence Force”.

IAI Australian-based M.D. Mr. Oded Sheshinski, said, “IAI’s strategy to support Australian companies establish their own sovereign capability is based on the successful transfer of knowledge and knowhow to selected governments and companies worldwide, providing those countries with, and enabling real sovereign capability”.

Boaz Levy, IAI’s President & CEO, said, “IAI brings state of the art capabilities, technological excellence and knowhow, and vast combat-proven experience, accumulated over many years. We are happy to join hands with NOIA in establishing sovereign Australian defense capabilities”.