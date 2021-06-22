Photo Credit: Courtesy



Religious Zionism MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strook came to visit the Jewish families in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood, on the outskirts of Sheikh Jarrah.

More rioters arrived in droves and attacked the members of the Knesset. At one point, Strook’s adviser was attacked by an Arab, and in response, Israeli police officers evacuated the Jewish victims.

About 60 Arab squatters in Sheikh Jarrah are slated for eviction, after having exhausted the appeal process in Israeli courts. They have been living in Jewish-owned homes whose original owners were chased away by the British government and the Jordanian Legion in 1948.