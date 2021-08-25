Photo Credit: Courtesy

A group of Israelis entered a building on Tuesday in the Kfar HaShiloach (Silwan) neighborhood in Jerusalem, situated below the walls of the Old City.

According to sources in the Jewish community in eastern Jerusalem, the Ateret Cohanim Association is the one that purchased the new housing complex in the village.

The new building is situated near four housing complexes in the village that 15 Israeli families entered in April.

Reports indicate that the new Israeli tenants were not well received by their Arab neighbors, who threw objects at them. One Israeli was lightly injured.

The more recent Jewish presence in Kfar HaShiloach dates back to 1881 when Yemenite Jews came to Jerusalem and established a community, and at its height, ran five synagogues and numbered some 160 families.

Encountering Arab violence and attacks for several years, the community was forced to abandon the area in 1939, and the synagogues were desecrated by Muslim attackers.

Israel reunited its capital in 1967, and the Jews began to return to the area some 20 years ago, reacquiring one property after another.