Beyadenu – The Temple Mount is in Our Hands — has joined with other organizations to participate on the first night of Hanukkah in the March of the Maccabees planned for Thursday night.

The event is being held is to memorialize Israeli victims of the Iron Swords War that was launched by Hamas on October 7, as well as to demand that the entirety of the Israel’s capital city, Jerusalem — including the Temple Mount compound — be placed under Jewish control, among other things.

The march is also intended to remove the Temple Mount as a tool for terrorist incitement against Israel, among other goals, said the Beyadenu organization, one of the sponsors of the event.

The marchers specifically are demanding:

? The removal of the Jordanian Islamic Waqf Authority which controls the Temple Mount and is an open supporter of Hamas;

? A memorial service be held for all soldiers who have fallen in the Oct. 7 war, and prayers for the safe return of hostages; and

? The application of Jewish sovereignty over the Temple Mount compound, with the restoration of human dignity and sense to all those that pray there, including Jews.

The march begins at IDF Square at 7:30 pm Thursday night, with the route taking marchers through the Damascus gate and into the Old City of Jerusalem, where the marchers will complete the event at the Western Wall.

Additional sponsors of the event include Torah Lechima, Pitom Kam Ha’Am, Achdut Israelit, Ha’Emet Ha’Yehudit, Zo Artzeinu, among others.