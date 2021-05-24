Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Two young men in their 20s were seriously and lightly injured Monday after being stabbed by a terrorist on Ammunition Hill Street in Jerusalem.

A Border Guard policeman fired at the terrorist and neutralized him, while at the same time police and Shin Bet forces were called to the scene.

First response teams arrived at the scene and provided the two wounded initial treatment before they were evacuated them to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern, who was one of the first responders at the scene reported: “The two injured people suffered stab wounds to their upper torso and were in moderate condition. I treated them at the scene for their injuries, after which they were transported to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital for further care.”