Photo Credit: Koby Gideon / GPO

More than two thousand (2,208) Israelis donated blood on Friday in locations throughout the country, following the tragic mass casualty event that took place Thursday night in Meron during Lag B’Omer celebrations.

Among them were Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shaare Zedek Medical Center Director-General Prof. Ofer Merin, who both donated blood at the Jerusalem hospital.

Advertisement



“At critical times our people come together and this is also what we are doing now,” Netanyahu said. “I will do everything, as will the Government of Israel, to help the families of the victims. We know your deep sorrow. We know that your world has collapsed. We will help you to recover however we can.

“At these moments we are together more than ever.”

Magen David Adom has asked the Israeli public to continue donating blood in the coming weeks.

“Magen David Adom would like to thank the public for its extensive and emotional response in just a few hours,” the organization said in a statement.

“We remind [the public] that the units of blood collected are intended to save the lives of those injured in the celebrations in Meron, and other patients who are hospitalized in medical centers across the country,” MDA said.

“A unit of blood is only useful for 35 days; as a result, MDA Blood Service asks the public to continue to appear at donation sites and donate blood in the coming weeks.”

For more information and to donate blood, call MDA at 03-910-1101 or click here.