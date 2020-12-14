Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in quarantine until Friday, after being in close proximity with a confirmed coronavirus carrier. Yesterday, Netanyahu has a close call after a secretary in his office tested positive, but did not need to enter quarantine as he wasn’t near her.

Netanyahu tested negative both today and yesterday.

This is Netanyahu’s third time in quarantine.

Netanyahu will probably be receiving the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday night. He plans to take the vaccine in front of the cameras to prove to the citizens of Israel that the vaccine is safe and convince everyone to get inoculated.