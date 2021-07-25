Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday morning spoke with Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Avishag Semberg and congratulated her on winning her medal. The Prime Minister spoke with her about her training regimen and on her path in taekwondo and told her: “You have brought great pride and have warmed the hearts of the people, not just by your enormous achievement but in your manner of expression and in the message that you conveyed to Israeli youth. Persistent and constant effort is the story. We all see the glow now surrounding the win, but the daily effort, the difficulty, and the challenge are the real story.”

Prime Minister Bennett added: “I am now thinking about every boy and girl and their dreams, beginning from the IDF General Staff Reconnaissance Unit through being a scientist and playing the piano. Your message to them is hard work. Because of today’s prevailing culture, many children think that things happen quickly but there is no such thing as success without persistence and effort. Most of the time it is grey and difficult. I would like to ask you to express this, the value of effort, via the public attention and the position that you have assumed.”

Advertisement



Avishag Semberg thanked the Prime Minister for the call and said: “It is an honor for me to be an example and source of inspiration for young women and be an example on realizing one’s dream. I believe that what needs to happen happens. I came and am doing the best work and from my point-of-view, what will be – will be good. I know that I gave my maximum. If I sat at home during the coronavirus period and I needed to rest, apparently this is what needed to happen. In the end, I achieved the dream.”