Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tsfat and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, this week composed a prayer for the occasion of our war against the Arabs of Gaza from without and the Arabs of Israel from within:

.”רִבּוֹנוֹ שֶׁל עוֹלָם. דָּוִד הַמֶּלֶךְ עָלָיו הַשָּׁלוֹם אָמַר לְפָנֶיךָ: “אוֹיָה לִי כִּי גַרְתִּי מֶשֶׁךְ שָׁכַנְתִּי עִם אָהֳלֵי קֵדָר”, אֵלֶּה צֶאֱצָאֵי יִשְׁמָעֵאל וְחַבְרֵיהֶם שֶׁאוֹהֲבִים מִלְחָמָה וּשְׁפִיכוּת דָּמִים. עֲלֵיהֶם הִצְטַעֵר דָּוִד הַמֶּלֶךְ וְאָמַר “אֲנִי שָׁלוֹם וְכִי אֲדַבֵּר, הֵמָּה לַמִּלְחָמָה .רִבּוֹנוֹ שֶׁל עוֹלָם, הָעֲרָבִים וְהָאִירָאנִים מַכְרִיזִים וְאוֹמְרִים בְּפֶה מָלֵא כִּי רְצוֹנָם לְכַלּוֹתֵינוּ. וְאַתָּה בְּרָב־חַסְדֶּךָ הִגְדַּלְתָּ כּוֹחֵנוּ וּגְבוּרָתֵנוּ וְאֵין לָהֶם יְכֹלֶת לִבְצֹעַ אֶת זְמָמָם, עַל כֵּן הֵם מִתְאַמְּצִים לַהֲרֹג יְהוּדִים וּלְהַזִּיק לָרְכוּשׁ. יוֹרִים טִילִים. תּוֹקְפִים בִּבְלוֹקִים, וּמוֹטוֹת בַּרְזֶל. שׂוֹרְפִים שָׂדוֹת, מְכוֹנִיּוֹת וּבָתֵּי כְּנֶסֶת, שׁוֹבְרִים שְׁמָשׁוֹת וּמְטִילִים אֵימָה אָנָּא ה’, הוֹדַע שֶׁיֵּשׁ לְךָ אוֹהֲבִים בְּעוֹלָמְךָ וְקַיֵּם בָּהֶם “וּמַלְכוּת הָרְשָׁעָה מְהֵרָה תְּעַקֵּר וּתְשַׁבֵּר וּתְכַלֵּם וְתַכְנִיעֵם בִּמְהֵרָה בְּיָמֵינוּ”. קַיֵּם בָּהֶם “כִּי קֶצֶף לַה’ עַל כָּל הַגּוֹיִם וְחֵמָה עַל כָּל צְבָאָם”. נְקֹם בָּהֶם אֶת נִקְמַת עֲבָדֶיךָ “כִּי יוֹם נָקָם לַה’ שְׁנַת שִׁלּוּמִים לְרִיב צִיּוֹן”. קַיֵּם בָּנוּ “וּמָלְאָה הָאָרֶץ דֵּעָה אֶת ה’ כַּמַּיִם לַיָּם מְכַסִּים”. אָמֵן וְאָמֵן.

King of the Universe, King David, peace be upon him, said before You, “Woe is me, that I live with Meshech, that I dwell among the clans of Kedar,” these are the descendants of Ishmael and their friends who love war and bloodshed. King David lamented over them, and said, “I am all peace; but when I speak, they are for war.”

King of the Universe, the Arabs and Iranians announce explicitly that they want to annihilate us. You in Your mercy Have magnified our strength and our might, and they have not the ability to carry out their plot. That is why they strive to kill Jews and damage our property. They fire missiles. They attack with cinder blocks and iron bars. They burn fields, cars, and synagogues, break windows and cast terror.

Please, God, Announce that You Have lovers in your world, and manifest through them the blessing, “And the kingdom of evil You Shall soon uproot and break and obliterate, and subdue in a hurry in our day.” Manifest through them the verse, “For God is angry at all the heathen, furious at all their host.” Avenge on them the vengeance of your servants, “For it is God’s day of retribution, the year of vindication for Zion’s cause.” Manifest through us the verse, “For the land shall be filled with devotion to God as water covers the sea.” Amen and amen.

