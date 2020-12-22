Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A group of extremists in Bnei Brak who are anti-Corona testing on Monday night burned down a United Hatzalah corona testing station in the city. Thankfully, no one was injured during the act of violence and vandalism. The incident took place shortly after 10:30 PM on HaRav Shach Street.

Head of the Bnei Brak chapter of United Hatzalah Effi Feldman said: “It is no secret that there are a group of people in the city who are anti-corona testing. And while people may be entitled to their beliefs, burning down a corona testing station, or any other act of violence is unacceptable.”

“Aside from the destruction and vandalism, which came at no small cost to the organization which is 100 percent supported by donations, these extremists are preventing other people who wish to get tested from doing so, and that, too, is unacceptable,” Feldman added. “As soon as we are able, we will replace the equipment that was destroyed and resume testing to serve the people of the city who wish to get tested, and help stop the spread of this virus.”

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer, who himself contracted the virus back in March and almost died, as a result, said: “This virus is a killer and must be taken seriously. The fact that people don’t want to get tested is absurd. As someone who was very ill because of this virus, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all do our part to combat it. So many good people have become ill or died as a result of the virus. And to have hoodlums burn down a testing facility, in a city that was hit very hard by the virus is difficult to understand. The people of Bnei Brak are good people who simply want to prevent the disease from spreading so that they don’t catch it and their families don’t catch it. I am deeply saddened that people would stoop to committing acts of violence and vandalism such as this especially regarding a public health issue.”