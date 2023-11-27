Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A dual Russian-Israeli resident of Karmiel released from Hamas captivity in Gaza on Sunday evening had an amazing tale to tell when he was finally freed.

Roni Kriboi, 25, had been present at the Nova Music Festival on October 7th when invading hordes of Hamas terrorists slaughtered hundreds of those in attendance, torturing, raping and kidnapping the rest.

Advertisement





He was released by Hamas in the third group of freed hostages at the request of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Kriboi was on a list of eight hostages with Russian citizenship Putin handed to a Hamas delegation to Moscow, saying he wanted to see them freed.

Once Kriboi was back on Israeli soil, he said that he had managed to escape from his Hamas captors when the building in which he was being held collapsed in an Israeli air strike.

Attempting to find his way back to Israel, Kriboi roamed through the unfamiliar terrain for four days, but was eventually found by local Gazans and handed back over to the terrorists.

When foreign media and international humanitarian aid organizations insist on painting the entire civilian population of Gaza as “innocent,” it might be instructive for them to recall this tale.

Sadly, there are no “Righteous Among the Nations” in Gaza. The local population is either far too cowed to resist their Hamas masters, or simply fully agree with their genocidal plans to erase the Jewish nation.

In either case, the above story makes even more clear the necessity to eradicate the Hamas terrorist organization – before it succeeds in annihilating its Jewish neighbors – and to implement measures to ensure that Gaza can never again present an existential threat to the State of Israel.