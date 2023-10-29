Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

According to Hakol Hayehudi’s Sunday morning post, Ministers Amichai Chikli (Likud) and Yitzhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit), together with 11 MKs, signed a letter calling on the head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar to return the weapons confiscated by his agents from the residents of Judea and Samaria.

The letter, initiated by MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), states: “We are in a time of war, an existential war of living or dying. Do not leave the difficult arena in Judea and Samaria defenseless. The residents are forced to defend themselves, and this is the state’s duty to them. We ask for the weapons to be returned immediately, the writing is on the wall and we don’t have to wait for a disaster [to strike first].”

About a week ago, the Shin Bet coordinator informed the Givat Ronen outpost near the terrorist town of Huwara in Samaria, that the settlement is not eligible to possess weapons. He added that should the residents of the outpost have a conversation with the Shin Bet, they would only be able to receive protective equipment, but not guns.

A few days earlier, the Shin Bet confiscated a rifle belonging to Amishav Melet from the Geulat Zion outpost, as well as the rifle of a resident of Ramat Migron. In both cases, the confiscated rifles were the only long weapons in those settlements.

In February and March 2023, residents of Givat Ronen were arrested following confrontations with the Arabs of Huwara and other nearby villages.