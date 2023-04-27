Photo Credit: Beyadenu

Two Israeli Youths dared to unfurl an Israeli flag on the Temple Mount, prostrated themselves on the ancient cobblestones, and said “Shema Yisrael,” following which they were immediately apprehended by the police and taken for questioning.

Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, said: “There is nothing more natural than waving an Israeli flag and saying the Shema on the Temple Mount, the holiest place for Jewish people in the world.”

“I call on the Israeli police to not interfere by provoking ascenders to the Temple Mount, who, like Jews throughout the country, are waving the Israeli flag in honor of Israel’s 75th Independence Day,” he added.