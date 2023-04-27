Photo Credit: Beyadenu
Policeman arrests two Jewish youths who prostrated themselves on the Temple Mount, April 27, 2023.

Two Israeli Youths dared to unfurl an Israeli flag on the Temple Mount, prostrated themselves on the ancient cobblestones, and said “Shema Yisrael,” following which they were immediately apprehended by the police and taken for questioning.

Advertisement


Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, said: “There is nothing more natural than waving an Israeli flag and saying the Shema on the Temple Mount, the holiest place for Jewish people in the world.”

“I call on the Israeli police to not interfere by provoking ascenders to the Temple Mount, who, like Jews throughout the country, are waving the Israeli flag in honor of Israel’s 75th Independence Day,” he added.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article‘Anonymous Sudan’ Cyber Attack Targets Israel’s Supreme Court
Next articleGang of 3 Colorado Teens Emulate Arab Terrorists in Murderous Rock-Throwing Attack
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR