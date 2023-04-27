Photo Credit: TPS

The website of the Israel Supreme Court was offline on Thursday morning, allegedly due to a cyber attack by the “Anonymous Sudan” hacking group — but the site was fully restored by 12 noon.

Although the group said it had also attacked the Israel Post website, it did not appear to be affected when accessed by JewishPress.com at 10:50 am, despite a claim by the FalconFeedsio tracker group saying the site was down.

Advertisement





Anonymous Sudan is a group of religiously motivated hackers from Sudan who conduct mostly denial-of-service cyber attacks against selected targets. The group is believed to be part of the larger international Anonymous hacker network.

The group also allegedly attacked several other sites on Israel’s Independence Day, including the sites of the Hebrew-language Ma’ariv newspaper and Walla! News outlets, Israel’s Health Ministry, the Haifa Port and the Shin Bet.

The barrage of attacks against Israeli targets began early Wednesday morning, just after 2 am, according to the hacker group’s Telegram channel.

“Today we will focus entirely on Israel because of their celebration of the occupation of Palestine,” the group wrote. “Infrastructure of the Israeli [sic] has been down because of what they did to Palestine.”

The group also claimed to have taken down the “official government website of Israel, the Israeli Police and the Israel Broadcasting Corporation” and to have targeted two emergency alert services warning Israeli citizens of incoming rocket attacks.

None of those sites appeared to have been affected when JewishPress.com accessed them Wednesday afternoon.