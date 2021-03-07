Photo Credit: Yechiel Gurfein / United Hatzalah

Zim Urban Life Corporation, under the auspices of Rani Zim, assisted United Hatzalah to build its new regional training and activity center in the Zim Urban Life business center in Kfar Qassem.

The corporation invested in the initiative to increase the activity of the first response volunteers of United Hatzalah in the Arab town, located at the southern tip of the Arab triangle. Also, the assistance of Zim Urban Life will allow for the establishment of one of United Hatzalah’s volunteer houses that serves as a training center, social hub, and distribution center for medical equipment for all of the volunteers in the region.

The new volunteer house in Kfar Qassem will serve as the first installment of support by Zim Urban Life, whose subsidiary, the Seven chain store, which is popular in Arab cities, sees itself as a home for United Hatzalah in every town in which they have an active branch. The chain currently operates in the country’s periphery in both Jewish and Muslim towns. Currently, Zim Urban Life is active in Maalot, Yarcha, Beit Shean, Nof HaGalil, Umm al-Fahm, Netivot, and Arad. The corporation is currently establishing new centers in Tira, Kfar Saba, Ganei Tikva, Tamra, Rahat, and Tur’an.

Deputy Chairman of the Zim Urban Life group Yoav Kaplan said, “As part of the visionary dream of Rani Zim, the major shareholder of our group, we see ourselves as a local center for a variety of activities in every town in which we operate. We are happy to provide a center of operations for an organization whose very mission is exactly in its name, to unite people and to rescue them. It is our intention to allow the organization to operate in all of our active centers as well as in the ones that are in development.”

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said: “More than 540 men and women from the Israeli-Arab sector volunteer as first responders with United Hatzalah. We are hoping to establish in Kfar Qassem a regional hub for all of United Hatzalah’s activities in the triangle. This hub will serve as space to hold training sessions for our medical volunteers, a first-aid training center for the Arabic-speaking public, and a logistics and supply center for our volunteers to come and restock medical supplies used in treating patients from their own community. Thanks to the donation made by the Zim Urban Life Corporation we are able to make this dream a reality. We will now be able to save more lives in Kfar Qassem and throughout the triangle. It is important to note that the volunteers from Kfar Qassem don’t just save lives in the city, but are active throughout the entire Sharon region and provide free emergency medical care to anyone in need, Jewish, Muslim, Christian or anyone else, regardless of race, gender, or religion.”