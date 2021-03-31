Photo Credit: Shlomit Shavit / Nature and Parks Authority

Some 70,000 travelers are visiting the nature preserves and national parks of Israel on Wednesday, with an estimated 5,500 spending the night in the designated parking lots of the Nature and Parks Authority on the third day of the Passover holiday week.

The most popular overnight parking lots of the Nature and Parks Authority were: Hurshat Tal, Achziv, Ein Harod, Ashkelon, Yarkon, Beerot, and Masada West.

Among the most prominent sites at the moment: Ein Gedi, Banias, and Ein Afek nature preserves, and the national parks of Masada, Yarkon, Tel Afek, and Caesarea.