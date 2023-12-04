Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Sunday night condemned a mob attack on a Falafel restaurant in Center City, Pennsylvania, which is part of the Goldie chain, whose owner, Chef Michael Solomonov, has contributed 100% of his chain’s proceeds to United Hatzalah.

“Tonight, in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism – not a peaceful protest,” Governor Shapiro tweeted. “A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry are reminiscent of a dark time in history.”

The mob outside Goldie’s was yelling: “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest. A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history. https://t.co/WS2guahnsQ — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) December 4, 2023

Shapiro reached out to Solomonov, “to share our support, and Lori and I look forward to breaking bread there with them again soon.”

Solomonov, whose restaurant Zahav in 2019 received the James Beard Foundation “Outstanding Restaurant” award, owns four restaurants in Philadelphia under the banner CookNSolo: Goldie, Zahav, Laser Wolf, and K’Far Cafe.

Solomonov donated 100% of all sales on Thursday, October 12, to Friends of United Hatzalah, a nonprofit Israeli emergency medical service responding free of charge to emergencies across Israel.

The mob outside Goldie’s was led by the Philly Palestine Coalition, whose members braved confrontations with Philadelphia Eagles fans who were watching their team in local bars, and chanted, “While you’re watching, bombs are dropping.”

While ruining downtown Philly’s nightlife, the PPC also coordinated a group of anti-Israel students at the University of Pennsylvania, who were chanting praises for the “Intifada revolution.”

Tonight we marched with the Philly Palestine Coalition, ending our march at the University City Townhomes vigil. 70+ low income West Philly families were displaced from the Townhomes in 2022. From West Philly to Palestine, forced displacement is a crime! pic.twitter.com/bsfQcPzmtu — JVP Philly (@JVPPhilly) December 4, 2023

From Wiki: Michael Solomonov was born in Moshav Ganei Yehuda, Israel, to a family of Bulgarian Jews (that’s the Feta people). He was raised in Pittsburgh, where he attended Taylor Allderdice High School. At the age of 18, he returned to Israel with no Hebrew language skills and took the only job he could – working in a bakery. And a culinary star was born.