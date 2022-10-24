Photo Credit: AishNY
Clean Speech Campaign coming to New York Nov. 2022

Dozens of Jewish organizations from across the spectrum are joining Aish New York next month to bring a 30-day education and awareness campaign to the Big Apple.

The “Clean Speech Campaign”, launched in 2019 in Denver, is aimed at stemming the rising tide of hate speech across the United States.

The campaign will include a Nissim Black concert, to be held Tuesday November 8.

Among the groups participating in the initiative are the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), OneTable, Chai Lifeline, Moise Safra Center, The Idea School, AEPi, Hillel, NCSY, The Shefa School, Manhattan Jewish Experience and the Brownstone.

The 30-day “Clean Speech NYC” challenge is set to run from November 1-30 with a daily video sent to participants teaching tools for “positive, mindful speech based on timeless Jewish wisdom.”

Each participant will receive a daily “to do” aimed at improving the way they speak and relate to others.

The daily videos that will arrive by email will each feature a layperson from one of the many participating Jewish organizations, schools and synagogues across New York City.

“We knew this is the time to bring the campaign to New York City – even before we were unfortunately hit with the recent spate of celebrity hate speech in social media over the last couple of weeks,” said Aish COO Elliot Mathias.

“This campaign is unique in that it unites Jews and Jewish organizations from ALL backgrounds around a single issue that is tearing our communities apart: hateful speech.

“Whether in politics, social media, in schools, or in the workplace, gossip, slander, and disparagement have become extremely commonplace, with such harmful consequences,” he said.

“Jewish and non-Jewish communities are suffering from more divisiveness and a lack of peace and unity. Clean Speech NY lays the foundation to address this issue.”

