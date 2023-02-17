Photo Credit: Chris Yarzab

The LAPD believes Jewish men leaving shul after davening were shot on two occasions, on Wednesday and Thursday, and that the shootings “may have involved the same suspect,” according to Belaaz News. Both victims are in stable condition, and the LAPD is establishing a “highly visible” police presence in the area.

An LAPD press release on Thursday said: “The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents in the past two days within the Jewish community of West Los Angeles. The Department’s specialized Major Crimes Division has assumed responsibility and is currently interviewing witnesses and pursuing all leads.

“The first shooting occurred on February 15, 2023, around 9:55 a.m., in the 1400 block of Shenandoah Street. The second incident occurred on February 16, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S. Bedford Street.

“Detectives now believe the shootings may have involved the same suspect. The suspect is described as a male Asian with a mustache and goatee, driving a possible white compact vehicle.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the concern these crimes have raised in the surrounding community. We have been in close contact with religious leaders as well as individual and organizational community stakeholders. In addition, we are reallocating police resources to provide a highly visible and preventative presence in the area.”