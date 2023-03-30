Photo Credit: Screenshot / Chatham House

On Monday, former Labor Prime Minister Ehud Barak sat down for an interview on the stage of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, a.k.a. Chatham House, in London, to describe his counter-revolution (Ehud Barak’s words) strategy that involves mobilizing a mere 3.5% of the Israeli population to force the democratically elected government to “either fall or capitulate.”

Analyst J Michael Waller, who tweeted the excerpt below, noted that “the same people have been trying to do this in the United States, using legal mechanisms and mob action. They will not stop.”

ORGANIZED INSURRECTION IN ISRAEL: Left-wing former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak describes what he calls his ‘regime change’ strategy to mobilize 3.5 percent of the population to make the Israeli government ‘either fall or capitulate.’ pic.twitter.com/MaJOmmKYQ9 — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 29, 2023

Waller was referring, of course, to the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Funny observation: President Joe Biden, whose Attorney General leads the effort to prosecute the January 6 mob, today supports the efforts of Barak’s anarchists to storm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home on Gaza Street in Jerusalem, bring the government down to its knees by paralyzing the country with mass demonstrations and strikes, and force the Knesset majority to abandon its legislation.

In the Chatham House video interview, Barak describes the organized plan to take down the government that was hatched well before Justice Minister Yariv Levin introduced his judicial reform.

The full discussion on how to overthrow Israel’s elected government with a small minority of citizens begins at 2:27, in the full video below.

The gist of Barak’s plan to establish permanent left-wing domination of Israel’s political system, as Waller sees it, goes as follows:

Control or censor media & communication Dominate the judiciary with politicized judges Politicize the security services Mobilize a tiny portion of the population – that’s all it takes

Watch the whole thing Chatham House interview if you have the time. The questions covered the following topics:

What are the main root causes of the current constitutional crisis, and how could it be best resolved?

Could the current situation lead to a breakdown of the political system, even widespread violence?

How could the current circumstances in Israel and Palestine affect relations between the two and any prospect for peace negotiations?

How will US-Israel relations stand up against China’s influence in the region?

What is Israel’s interpretation of the war in Ukraine and how is the country affected?

In the end, there are questions from the audience.

This is a video about the study “Why Civil Resistance Works” that Barak references in his talk: