Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

While her husband was speaking to the nation on Wednesay, Sara Netanyahu was taking a haircut in Tel Aviv. Rumor quickly spread that both Netanyahus were in the hair salon, and soon thousands of protesters showed up to stand outside and scream and shout at Sara Netanyahu. It looks like someone found a copy of Antifa’s indoctrination playbook.

המטורללים במצור על המספרה בה נמצאת שרה נתניהו.

מבין שב2023 אפשר לפגוע באשת ראש ממשלה. pic.twitter.com/pekvLhUhxJ — Igal Malka – ?????? (@igal_malka) March 1, 2023

According to one reporter, police wanted to quickly evacuate the prime minister’s wife when the crowds started to build up, but Sara refused to go until her haircut was over, which is quite reasonable. Though more likely, the police are waiting for reinforcements and trying to figure out how to evacuate her safely from the mob.

Update: Police have brought in backup and are now trying to disperse the anarchists and zombie protesters. Sara was successfully evacuated at around 11 PM.

Hopefully the salon will survive the protests.

למעלה משעה אלפי מפגינים מכתרים את המספרה בה מסתפרת שרה נתניהו. המפגינים כורזים: ״בושה. בושה. בושה״ ו-״המדינה בוערת ושרה מסתפרת״. pic.twitter.com/Xahlp5GavX — קומי ישראל ???️‍? (@kumiiisrael) March 1, 2023

עכשיו מחוץ למספרה בכיכר המדינה בה נמצאת שרה נתניהו. קרדיט צילום לחברה @maayan_o שיצאה להפגין ולהגן על הדמוקרטיה שלנו ?????? pic.twitter.com/ZQfjCkRIYh — Buzz Lightyear ?????️‍? (@MatanAlcalay) March 1, 2023

מחוץ למספרה בה מבוצרת כרגע שרה נתניהו. ?: אור אדר pic.twitter.com/RwZNd1KLLL — Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) March 1, 2023

ההפגנה בכיכר המדינה, במקום בו שרה נתניהו נצורה במספרה. המפגינים צועקים ״בושה בושה״ https://t.co/81LchXqAN2 pic.twitter.com/R7akyDxEYL — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) March 1, 2023

Among the protesters at the hair salon is former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan. Golan has really fallen from besieging homes of terrorists to besieging a hair salon, as Amit Segal pointed out.

One has to wonder if among the community organizers directing the anarchy, are there any responsible adults among them that realize this siege may be the turning point where they lost control of their mob?