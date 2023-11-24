Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Kay Elizabeth Burley, 63, is a presenter on Sky News and hosts Kay Burley, the breakfast slot on the channel. And based on her Thursday exchange with Eylon Levy, a spokesman for the Israeli government, it is evident that Kay Burley is also a complete idiot.

Here’s the part of the interview that convinced yours truly that Kay is not the fastest hamster on the wheel. But, please, let me caution you, do not take a gulp of coffee or whatever it is you are drinking just before watching because you’ll spray it all over your keyboard, or your phone, or whatever it is the kids are using these days:

Feel free to go to the start of the video above, if only to hear Levy’s logical and well phrased responses to Burley’s questions.

Levy shared his astonishing experience with GB News:

On Friday morning, Burley responded to the folks who were wondering if at 63 she reached the point where her age was higher than her IQ. You just have to read it:

Morning everyone, We often put one side of an argument to a guest so they can offer a counterclaim Yesterday, I raised a controversial view from an earlier guest to allow another to respond Each morning we’re dedicated to presenting fairly the news of this war#IsraelHamasWar — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 24, 2023

Now you can drink your coffee.

But you know me, I had to go to Wiki and check out the “Controversies” on Kay Burley’s page, so you won’t have to:

In a 2008 interview with the former girlfriend of serial killer Steve Wright, Burley was criticized for asking her whether, if the couple had enjoyed a better sex life, he would not have committed the crimes.

Also in 2008, Burley strangled photographer Kirsty Wigglesworth outside the Naomi Campbell hearing, unprovoked.

In February 2010, Burley apologized to guest Peter Andre who was in tears after she aired comments criticizing him for volunteering to adopt a child.

During the 2010 general election, Burley told electoral campaigner David Babbs, “The public have voted for a hung parliament. We have got exactly what we voted for … so you marching down past Westminster today will make no difference whatsoever. … Why don’t you go home and watch it on Sky News?

On October 5, 2012, Burley broke the news of the death of missing five-year-old April Jones live on air to volunteers who had been searching for her, unaware that the case had become a murder inquiry.

In March 2015, Burley repeatedly asked Cerie Bullivant of CAGE how he felt about the beheading of Western hostages by ISIS, and when Bullivant walked off, Burley told him to “get over yourself.”

In a 2018 interview, Burley used as an example the lack of visible facial expression of war veteran Simon Weston, who had received severe facial injuries in the Falklands War.

In March 2022, Burley told Ukrainian refugees in Dublin they could “start to build a new life in Dublin, safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you.” Did she not know that Dublin wasn’t in the UK?