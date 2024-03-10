Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Hezbollah launched 35 rockets from Lebanon at the Mount Meron area of Israel’s Upper Galilee on Sunday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Several of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s air defense array.

The Iranian terror proxy took responsibility for the attack, claiming it had launched “dozens” of rockets “in response to Israeli attacks on villages and civilian homes in the south of the country, the last of which killed a family in Harbat Salem.”

One person was lightly injured while running to a protected space and was evacuated by the Magen David Adom emergency medical services team to Ziv Medical Center in Safed for further treatment.

Following the barrage, there were reports from Lebanon of Israeli artillery strikes in the areas of al-Habariya and Kunin in Southern Lebanon.

Overnight Saturday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash-Shab, an anti-tank missile launch post in the area of Maroun El-Ras and a military structure in which Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area of Khirbet Selm, the IDF reported on Sunday morning.

Hezbollah has been launching near-daily attacks across the Israel-Lebanon border since Oct. 7, killing 17 people and causing extensive property damage. Some 62,000 Israelis have been evacuated from communities along the border.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told senior White House envoy Amos Hochstein during a meeting in Tel Aviv last week that Hezbollah’s ongoing aggression was pushing Israel to a “critical point” with regard to a large-scale Israeli military response.