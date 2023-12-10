Photo Credit: Mossad

Cypriot security and law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with the Mossad, thwarted an Iranian terrorist cell that planned to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in Cyprus.

Thanks to the counter-terrorist action and the arrest of the cell by the Cypriot security services, considerable information was obtained leading to the discovery of the attackers, their modus operandi, the targets of the attack and the Iranian plan to kill innocents in Cyprus and elsewhere.

Advertisement





“Since Hamas’s murderous terrorist assault on October 7th, the Iranian regime has expanded its efforts to advance terrorism around the world. Iran does not hesitate to use all means to achieve its criminal goals,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on behalf of Mossad.

Israel Raises Threat Level for Citizens Traveling Abroad

“The Mossad together with its partner intelligence and security organizations, is continuing to take constant and varied action to defeat the terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies, and to defend the State of Israel and its citizens, as well as the Jewish people around the world.”

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) has been conducting ongoing situation assessments together with the Israeli security organizations since the Oct. 7 outbreak of the Iron Swords war with Hamas in Gaza.

The NSC released recommendations last month (Nov. 3) for Israelis abroad, emphasizing threats existing in several countries. Since that time, the threat levels in many countries changed and in many cases, were raised in accordance with the Council analysis.

Since the outbreak of the war, many Israelis have gone to stay in Cyprus, believing it to be a safer option.

“The Iranian presence in northern Cyprus, as well as the prior and current use of that area for terrorist purposes and as an area of activity and transit to attack Israeli and Jewish targets, constitutes a disturbing issue,” the Mossad commented.

The NSC and the intelligence community recently again updated the threat level toward Israelis abroad following an updated analysis, and are continuing to instruct Israeli citizens accordingly.