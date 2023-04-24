Photo Credit: Garshasbi.giti

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israeli ground forces on Sunday fired more than 20 shells on Qors Al-Nafl near the Golan Heights, where proxy Hezbollah militias are stationed. The same position was shelled directly on August 17. On April 18, Israeli forces fired heavy artillery shells on Iranian-backed militias on the outskirts of Saida near the Golan. The shelling last week and on Sunday came in response to the Iranian militias monitoring IDF movements from inside Syrian territory.

Meanwhile, the anti-aircraft system was activated overnight Monday in Isfahan, in central Iran, the country’s second-largest city after Tehran where a major oil refinery, a large air-force base, and HESA, Iran’s most advanced aircraft manufacturing plant, are located.

ویدیویی منتشر شده توسط کاربران داخل ایران در شبکه‌های اجتماعی، نشان می‌دهد ضدهوایی پایگاه هوانیروز ارتش در اصفهان بامداد دوشنبه فعال شده است. pic.twitter.com/8IGQSPXFuH — العربیه فارسی (@AlArabiya_Fa) April 23, 2023

Advertisement





Isfahan Refinery Ragby, together with the city’s Sepahan Oil and Energy, Sepidaneh Gostar Folad, Raha Sanat, and Azarab, on Sunday, entered its third day of a nationwide strike. Workers in 76 centers in 27 cities who are employed by the oil and petrochemical industries, went on strike last Friday to protest against the low wages, non-payment of wages and benefits, exhausting working conditions, and lack of attention to their demands.

Iran International reported that Iran’s oil industry workers are caught in “hidden slavery” enforced by industry contractors. “This hidden slavery, which has created a miserable situation for the workers, is caused by contractors’ fights and systematic corruption in Iran’s oil industry. According to an audio file obtained by Iran International, the oil industry mafia in Iran abuses the workers of this industry, especially project and contract workers, and forces them to work in the worst conditions.”