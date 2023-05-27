Photo Credit: NewsOnLine /Flickr

There are reports that Iran and the Taliban held a shootout on Saturday in the Nimroz province.

⚡️location is Nimroz province and is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bfx2WNfVd7 — Iran Observer (@Iranobserver01) May 27, 2023

Advertisement





The Iranians claim they bombed the Taliban position, killing eleven. While the Taliban claim they killed a number of Iranian border guards.

Iran-Afghanistan border, shows the equipping and deployment of Taliban forces with personnel carriers, armored vehicles and heavy weapons. pic.twitter.com/qUxAoBEGkV — Iran Observer (@Iranobserver01) May 27, 2023

Good luck to both sides.

The fighting appears to be connected to the ongoing water dispute between the two countries.

The Iranian president’s “warning” to Kabul over Iran’s water share from Hirmand River has been mocked by a famous member of Taliban known as General Mobin, who is seen in this video offering Raisi a gallon of water from the river. “Take this and don’t attack us! We’re terrified!” pic.twitter.com/PfAHYMYUvt — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 19, 2023