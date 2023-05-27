Photo Credit: NewsOnLine /Flickr
Taliban. 2013

There are reports that Iran and the Taliban held a shootout on Saturday in the Nimroz province.

The Iranians claim they bombed the Taliban position, killing eleven. While the Taliban claim they killed a number of Iranian border guards.

Good luck to both sides.

The fighting appears to be connected to the ongoing water dispute between the two countries.

Jewish Press News Desk
