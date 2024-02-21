Photo Credit: Masoud Sharestani / Tasnim

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji on Wednesday said recent gas pipeline explosions in Iran had been perpetrated by the “Zionist regime,” Tasnim reported.

The minister told reporters that the Israeli plot was a failure, because only a few pipelines were damaged, and Iran’s gas supply network is operating normally. He insisted that the gas pipelines were immediately fixed and “the sinister plot could not affect the situation in the cities and villages.”

Al Jazeera reported on February 14 that one blast hit the mainline gas route running north from major gas fields on the Caspian Sea, to Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces in central Iran. The other explosion was reported in the southern province of Fars.

“This terrorist act of sabotage occurred at 1 AM on Wednesday (February 14) in the network of national gas transmission pipelines in two regions of the country,” Oil Minister Owji told state TV.