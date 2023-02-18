<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nqUO7t1RJq0?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV broadcast a report on Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri’s visit to Southern Lebanon and the Israeli border on Feb. 10, reported MEMRI.

According to the source, the visit was organized by Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, who was greeted by the head of Hezbollah in the Jabal Amil area, Abdallah Nasser.

The party was reported to have visited the Iran Garden in Maroun Al-Ras and examined the view of northern Israel, where Bagheri commended Hezbollah for rescuing “the land from occupation,” bringing “stability, tranquility, and capabilities” to Lebanon.

The group honored Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force senior officer Hesam Khoshnevis (aka Hassan Shateri), head of the Iranian Committee for the Rebuilding of Lebanon, who was murdered in a 2013 Israeli airstrike, and Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was targeted and killed by U.S. forces in January 2020.

“The Islamic resistance was able to liberate the land from the occupation and provide Lebanon with stability, calm and capabilities,” said Bagheri. “All these historic achievements would have been impossible if not for the sacrifices of the martyrs of the resistance.”