Photo Credit: CENTCOM

The US military on Sunday raided an ISIS camp in northwest Syria, killing three terrorists whose identities are being assessed, according to a US official. There were no American casualties.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Joe Buccino, “the raid resulted in the probable death of a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe.”

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the number of ISIS fatalities in military operations in the Syrian desert since early 2023 has increased to 141.