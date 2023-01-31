Photo Credit: European Union 2020 - European Parliament / EU

Jordan’s King Abdullah II is slated to meet with US President Joe Biden on Thursday at the White House, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with the king Tuesday on Capitol Hill. The monarch met last week in Amman with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abdullah’s meeting with the president is expected to cover “means to bolster the strategic partnership and ties of friendship between Jordan and the United States through expanding cooperation across various sectors,” the Hashemite Court said.

“Discussions are also expected to cover the latest regional and international developments, especially those connected to the Palestinian cause and the pivotal US role in this regard, in addition to the ramifications of the Ukraine crisis.”

The Jordanian monarch’s visit to Washington comes as the final leg of a tour that began last week and included stops in Qatar and Canada, according to The National.

The king and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed global security and expressed “deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the West Bank and Gaza. They emphasized the need to stop all unilateral and provocative measures that undermine the two-state solution, increase tension and lead to violence,” a joint statement read.

“They also encouraged efforts to relaunch peace negotiations to achieve the two-state solution that will ensure an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state.”