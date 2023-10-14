Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

On the eighth day of the war in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces continued urging the population of Gaza to move to the south in anticipation of an expected land invasion and in light of the ongoing air strikes against terrorist targets in the enclave.

IDF fighter jets attacked dozens of military targets and terrorists stationed in Hamas bases throughout the Gaza Strip on Friday night, including an attack on the headquarters of the Hamas aerial activities. Murad Abu Murad, head of the air formation in Gaza City who directed terrorists in the murderous attack and invasion last Saturday, was killed.

The IDF announced Saturday that its forces also killed Ali Qadi, the Hamas commander who led last week’s barbaric invasion of southern Israel. Ali Qadi is the commander of the Hamas ‘Nukhba’ (elite) commando force. He was killed in a drone strike based on intelligence received by the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence Directorate.

The offices of the IDF spokesperson and Shin Bet spokesperson announced Saturday in a separate statement that the IDF and the Shin Bet killed a commander in the Hamas Nakhaba unit who led the terrorist attack on the settlements in the Gaza area.

IDF aircraft, receiving intelligence from the Shin Bet and Amman military intelligence, killed Ali Kachi, commander of the Najaba force within Hamas.

In 2005, Ali was arrested following a kidnapping and the murder of Israelis, and later returned as part of the agreement to release kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

The situation is also heating up along Israel’s border with Lebanon.

Skirmishes Continue on Israel’s Northern Border

Military officials confirmed Saturday that the IDF destroyed a terrorist squad as it attempted to infiltrate into Israel from Lebanon. IDF surveillance units detected the terrorist cell as it sought to break through the border fence and enter Israeli territory. Officials said the terrorists were killed by an IDF drone (unmanned aerial vehicle).

Lebanese terrorists also attempted infiltrations at multiple other sites along the border, all of them thwarted.

The IDF returned fire in response to shell fire from Lebanon over Shabbat, aimed at Mount Dov on the northernmost part of the Golan Heights.

Some 30 mortar shells were fired at Israeli territory, some of which crossed the border. The IDF responded by attacking the sources of the shooting and continued attacking Lebanese territory into Saturday evening.

During the attacks, IAF aircraft attacked an additional Lebanese terrorist cell spotted by IDF surveillance as it prepared to fire an anti-tank missile at Israel.

The IDF has not provided details about the results of its fire into Lebanon.

IDF Urges North Gaza Residents to Leave

The IDF is continuing its calls to Gaza City residents to leave their homes as Israel increases its military activities in the enclave. The military activities come in response to the Shabbat Simchat Torah invasion, atrocities and massacre of Israeli civilians by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists, who rule Gaza.

More than 1,300 Israelis have been murdered by the terrorists since October 7, in addition to 3,300 wounded and at least 120 Israelis and foreign nationals who were kidnapped.

Gazans are being notified to leave the area through a variety of platforms, including social media and text messaging in order to minimize the harm to civilians, the IDF said.

The Kamal Adwan Children’s Hospital and Al Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip informed the IDF that they do not intend to comply with the evacuation order, citing the lack of any alternative hospital ready to accept their patients, and the inability to transfer patients via ambulance. There are six hospitals and 25 clinics, drug warehouses and medical laboratories in northern Gaza. All were contacted by IDF officials early Saturday and warned to move to the south.

The United Nations has estimated that at least half a million Gazans have left the enclave, despite Hamas attempts to prevent the evacuation in order to once again use the civilians as human shields.

We have proof that Hamas is putting up roadblocks to prevent Palestinian civilians from evacuating from northern to southern Gaza. Hamas prides itself on putting civilians in harm’s way and is responsible for every civilian casualty. ? @IDF #HamasISIS pic.twitter.com/2F4mJSvG6S — Israel ישראל ?? (@Israel) October 14, 2023

There are unconfirmed reports that in the light of the mass flight, Cairo has closed down the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, and is now limiting entry solely to Gazans with American passports.

Hamas terrorists themselves are safely hiding in tunnels under houses in Gaza City, as well as inside buildings with many civilians, Israeli officials said.

Kidnapped and Missing Persons Task Force Established

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a message on behalf of the office in charge of the abducted and missing persons, noting that a team of about 200 reserve army officers has been established to maintain direct contact with the families of the missing.

IDF Brigadier General Gal Hirsch was appointed to head the unit, called the Kidnapped and Missing Persons Task Force.

“We will physically come to all the families of the missing to provide answers and establish personal contact,” Hirsch said in a statement.

“We have recruited for this important and sensitive task senior and experienced officers and personalities who come to the families to help in this time of uncertainty.”

Tazpit Press Service contributed to this report.