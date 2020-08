Photo Credit: YouTube

Another video from the Beirut tragedy, this one with a particularly sad ending.

A man and woman living close to the port of Beirut documented the moments before the big explosion from the balcony of their house. After the explosion, the phone continues to shoot but the chatter between the man and woman is cut off. According to the source of the video, the two died as a result of the explosion.

H/T Abu Ali Express.