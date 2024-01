Photo Credit: NNA

An Israeli drone carried out an air attack around 1:30 PM, targeting a four-wheel-drive vehicle near a Lebanese army checkpoint in the village of Kafra, near the Kafra-Serbin intersection, NNA, Lebanon’s official news agency, reported. The drone fired a guided missile at the vehicle, leading to its destruction and burning, as well as the burning of a car that was nearby. Ambulances were dispatched to the area to care for two men who were wounded in the attack.