The Hamas command has been in Doha, the capital of Qatar, since the terrorist leaders left Syria in 2010, at the start of the civil war there. But on Tuesday night, Kan 11 reported, citing sources in Gaza, that the most senior Hamas officials, from the leader Ismail Haniyeh on down, left Qatar at the start of the 2022 World Cup and will return to Doha only after the end of the tournament.

According to the same sources, Hamas realized that during the month of the World Cup, Qatar would open its doors to all the countries of the world, and this would allow intelligence organizations to operate freely in the country, including assassination teams from you know where.

Therefore, a dramatic decision was made by Hamas to evacuate all its senior officials from Qatar during the month of the tournament. Since then, they have been moving around the world, and relocated, among other places, to Algeria and Turkey.

Ismail Haniyeh and the rest of the gang are expected to return only after Qatar closes its doors again and becomes a much safer place for Arab terrorists.

Haniyeh, 60, replace Khaled Mashal as Chief of Hamas’s Political Bureau on May 6, 2017. In 2014, the IDF bombed his headquarters in Gaza.

In February 2020, Haniyeh met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The US State Department condemned the meeting, stating: “President Erdogan’s continued outreach to this terrorist organization only serves to isolate Turkey from the international community, harms the interests of the Palestinian people, and undercuts global efforts to prevent terrorist attacks launched from Gaza.”

Haniyeh is married and has 13 children.